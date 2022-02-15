Leonard Greene: Saying a coach isn’t Black enough is the Super Bowl of insults

The Super Bowl of hypocrisy is well under way, with fans and social media leading the charge downfield.

Just days after fired Black coach Brian Flores filed a racial discrimination charge against the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the team that let him go, replaced him with a coach who checks the multiracial box — and the club’s selection sent some fans into a rabid football frenzy.

To the naked eye, Mike McDaniel appears to be white, which in this country, anyway, is how people are identified by others.

Advantage, white people, who can turn the multiracial switch on and off in ways that people identified as Black cannot.

People who look white and identify as multiracial can be treated and accepted as either. People who look Black and identify as multiracial are usually treated as Black.

Any doubts about that, just ask the 44th president of the United States.

Therein lies the senseless controversy surrounding McDaniel, 38, a first-time head coach and career assistant, who was hired in a league where, at the time of Flores’ lawsuit, only one of the NFL’s 32 coaches was Black.