Leonard Pitts Jr.: America spends a lot of time trying to kill democracy

Yes, Brennan reports lawmakers are also pondering 704 bills that expand access to voting. But that’s of limited comfort, especially given the fact that, eight years after decimating the Voting Rights Act, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments this week in a case that could strike down one of its surviving provisions. One regards this with a feeling not unlike that of watching a drive-by shooter make a U-turn at the end of the block.

This is an all-hands-on-deck emergency. So the Democratic Party must get its act together.

Two critical pieces of legislation are now working their way through Congress. The For the People Act would end partisan gerrymandering, curtail dark money, strengthen ethics and conflict-of-interest laws, automate voter registration, and punish those who seek to intimidate voters or spread misinformation. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would repair the Voting Rights Act so that municipalities with histories of voting discrimination would once again be required to seek federal approval before changing their election practices.

The need for both laws would seem self-evident. But Republicans are determined to stop passage using the filibuster, which gives a minority party power to block legislation by erecting endless procedural hurdles.