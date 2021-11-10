Leonard Pitts Jr.: 'Blond hair white skin' ... and a prison term

The court had to impose some consequence, if only to defend its own credibility. Judge Christopher Cooper admitted as much in sentencing her. Noting that the case has generated lots of attention, he said, “People will be interested to know what sentence you get. That sentence will tell them something about how the courts and how our country responded. And I think that the sentence should tell them that we take it seriously.”

But the fact that Ryan will do some time hardly proves her wrong about color-coded justice.

Yes, she got 60 days for invading the U.S. Capitol. But Sean Worsley got 60 months for possession of legally prescribed medical marijuana.

Yes, she got 60 days for an act of treason. But Willie Nash got 12 years for having a cellphone in jail.

Yes, she got 60 days for attempting to overthrow the government. But Fair Wayne Bryant got life for stealing hedge clippers.

Of course, none of those African American men — not to put too fine a point on it — has “blonde hair white skin.” Nor do hundreds of thousands of other over-policed, over-arrested, over-incarcerated Black men languishing in our racially-skewed injustice system.