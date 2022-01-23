Leonard Pitts Jr.: GOP has zero interest in bipartisanship

As to what they stand for, that’s simple. They stand for ending access to abortion. They stand for unfettered access to guns. And they stand for exploiting whatever random flotsam of the so-called culture war — from critical race theory to COVID masks to the “War on Christmas” to an old book by Dr. Seuss — can be inflated into an existential threat to stampede their easily stampede-able base to the polls. And that’s about it.

One seldom hears Republican leaders argue for policy prescriptions anymore or engage in substantive debate on substantive topics. But they fall all over themselves to weigh in on “critical race theory” and other subjects guaranteed to get Tucker Carlson’s audience all het up.

Note that the GOP didn’t bother to write a platform for the last presidential election and has announced plans to skip debates for the next. Why bother? The party is no longer a party, but a fascist, white-nationalist cult less interested in crafting policy than in amassing power for its own sake and by any means necessary. Its canine submission to that two-legged embarrassment, Donald Trump, and its minimizing an act of violent sedition, prove this irrefutably.