Leonard Pitts Jr.: Happy endings are not a given

And we did little to stop it. Instead, we routinely assured ourselves that we were — to misquote Sean Hannity only slightly — the bestest, greatest, most gosh darn wonderful country God ever created on the face of planet Earth. Even as our greatness rusted and our wonderfulness began to tarnish.

Until here we are in the Year of Our Lord 2020. Our president is objectively the most witless and venal man ever to occupy that office, we live in the grip of a deadly plague, fascism is on our very doorstep and 40% of us think all that is just fine.

Someday, this news, too, will become history. But if there's a happy ending here, it will not be because that was inevitable. No, it will be because of what we do, right here and right now, in polling places across the country.

Not that anything that happens this week will be a magic bullet for what ails America. It bears repeating: 40% of us are fine with this disaster. Sending the present president home — or to prison — does nothing to mitigate that. Those people will be a force — which is to say, a problem — for years to come. But if not a magic bullet, getting rid of this guy would at least be a promising start.