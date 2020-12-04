Leonard Pitts Jr.: It is time for us to break our addiction to Trump

Well, that was ... normal.

President-elect Biden slips while playing with his dog on Saturday and has to go to the hospital, where he is diagnosed with hairline fractures in the bones of his foot, necessitating a few weeks in a walking boot. The information is released in a businesslike and apparently transparent manner. No doctor even bothers to report that Biden was “a phenomenal patient.”

Indeed, so pervasive is the sense of adult competence that it even seems to infect Donald Trump. “Get well soon!” he tweets. And that’s all he says. He doesn’t even call Biden “Sleepy Joe” or tie the injury to some bizarre conspiracy theory.

Like a patch of blue in a thunderstorm sky, normalcy reappears. Yet even as one basks in the feeble sunshine of it, one wonders how long that patch of blue can last. The answer, of course, is not knowable. What is knowable, though, is that however durable it ultimately proves will depend in large part on those of us who report and opine upon the news for a living. Put simply: It is time for us to break our addiction to Trump.