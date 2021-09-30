Leonard Pitts Jr.: It's easy to see why they consider books dangerous

Here’s what happened when Ruby Bridges went to school in 1960.

Four federal marshals escorted her. She walked through a mob of outraged white people. They called her names. They threatened to poison her. And to lynch her. They held up a small casket with a black doll inside. One Southern belle explained to a reporter why she and other New Orleanians felt it necessary to come out first thing in the morning and scream at a 6-year-old girl. “We’re white people,” she shrieked. “We don’t want to go to school with n*****s!”

Here is how Ruby Bridges rendered that scene in “Ruby Bridges Goes to School,” a 2003 memoir for second graders.

“Some people did not want a black child to go to the white school. They stood near the school. They yelled at me to go away.”

It is hard to imagine a more anodyne reading of a more monstrous episode. Yet it was still not anodyne enough for a group of Tennessee parents who filed a complaint over the summer. “Ruby Bridges Goes to School” was among four books cited by the Williamson County branch of a group called Moms For Liberty for supposedly “explicit and implicit anti-American, anti-white” bias.