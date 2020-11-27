Leonard Pitts Jr.: It's not Donald Trump who disappoints me

I am not disappointed in Donald Trump.

For there to be disappointment at childish behavior presumes an expectation of adult behavior. No such expectation exists where Trump is concerned. So his weeks of sulking and floating bizarre conspiracy theories since he lost the election, while embarrassing in the extreme, doesn’t really let me down so much as confirm what I already knew. One might as well be disappointed in an infant for soiling his diaper as to be disappointed in Trump for soiling his office.

But I must admit that prior to this I did harbor some tiny, flickering expectation that, if pushed to the limit, the Republican Party, the party always lecturing the rest of us on patriotism, would stand up for the country. I did expect — or maybe it was just a vestigial hope — that when rubber met road, the GOP would finally put America ... ahem, first.

Well, call it expectation or call it hope, but it’s dead. And it died, quite literally, in silence.