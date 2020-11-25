Leonard Pitts Jr.: Let's give them something to howl about

Well, I'm here to join them in kicking the idea around. And down the stairs. And out the front door. And into traffic where, with any luck, an 18-wheeler is barreling down the street. Because 2020 is not 1974. Here are four reasons:

One: The idea that Biden should do this, as Ford did, to heal the country, is ludicrous on its face. There is no healing in this. A pardon would only infuriate the left and cripple Biden's presidency while emboldening the ever-more lawless right. And not for nothing, but why is it always the left that is called upon to soothe the right's hurt feelings? Liberals have feelings, too.

Two: Nixon was a Boy Scout next to this guy. He "only" tried to subvert the Constitution. Trump can be credibly accused of that, plus extortion, treason, tax fraud, bank fraud, obstruction of justice, campaign-finance violations and sexual assault. To let him off is to say none of that has meaning.

Three: No one lionized Nixon; no mass movement portrayed him as a hero. Indeed, even Republicans were repelled by his criminality. Trump, by contrast, has ascended to something very like a cult leader among his followers — some orange combination of Jim Jones, David Koresh and Charles Manson — and for that reason if for no other, he needs to be toppled, hard. That's what you have to do with false idols.