Leonard Pitts Jr.: LGBTQ kids, raise your voices and make haters hear you!

President Biden has blasted what he called a “hateful” bill. “I have your back,” he said.

This note is just to say that I do, too. I can only imagine how isolating and lonely it must feel, in the awkwardness of your adolescent years, to have a governor declare your sexual identity so abnormal it can’t be discussed in school — just when you may need to talk about it the most. If there’s some teacher you trust, he or she would now be breaking the law if you confide in them.

But this tactic is not unusual. In fact, silencing is now a routine Republican stratagem. In various ways and settings, GOP members have sought to restrict talk about everything from abortion to guns to climate change to the theory of evolution. In 2012, Michigan lawmakers exiled a Democratic colleague from the statehouse for using the word “vagina.” And let’s not even get started on African American history.

This is just another page from the same playbook. Cowards sticking fingers in their ears rather than facing realities they can’t deal with.