Leonard Pitts Jr.: Like Sam Cooke said, ‘A change gon’ come

We know this because we've seen the studies. We know it because Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reluctantly admitted it. And we know it because lawyer Sidney Powell, who claimed voting machines were rigged until the manufacturer sued her for $1.3 billion, now says she was just funnin' and no "reasonable" person would have believed her.

No, your problem isn't that the electoral system didn't work, but that it did. Because when it does, when everybody gets to vote, your politics of white resentment are apt to lose. That's why you've embraced Jim Crow 2.0: to stop African Americans — other Democratic constituencies, too, but African Americans most of all — from voting.

Well, this note is to put you on notice. We see you. And, while your policies may well break this fragile country, they will not break us.

We are the heirs of men and women who walked across a bridge into the jaws of brutality, who faced clubs and cattle prods, dogs and high-pressure hoses, pine-tar torches and dynamite, fighting to vindicate our very humanity against people like you. We are the sons and daughters of determination and resilience, of a courage you cannot fathom and a faith you'll never understand.

And you think we're shaken by Brian Kemp? You must not know 'bout we.