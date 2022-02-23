Leonard Pitts Jr.: One of the last sane places on Earth

Oh, Canada.

Really? Et tu?

It's been a few years since my last visit: My wife and I spent a weekend in Vancouver, drawn by an article declaring it one of the most livable cities on Earth. The man at the rental car place gave us a map and showed us how to reach the sights. He took pains to point out what he said was a rough neighborhood we should avoid. Naturally, that's the first place we went.

Canada, I grew up in South Los Angeles. I've spent time in Miami's Liberty City, Chicago's South Side and Washington's Anacostia, so I feel I know a thing or two about rough neighborhoods. This one struck me as maybe a little down at the heels, but that was about it. I looked for the gang graffiti, listened for the sirens, waited for my spider sense to tingle. Nothing.

Granted, it was just a quick drive through — maybe all the mayhem was over on the next street. Still, seeing what you consider the 'hood, I was struck, and not for the first time, that you are a country I could happily live in. To me, Canada has always felt ... civilized. Like America if America wasn't crazy.

Of course, that was before the truckers.