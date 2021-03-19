Leonard Pitts Jr.: Republicans considers ballots more dangerous than bullets

Well, you know what? It is time to give her — to give Kavanagh, to give all of them — exactly what they fear. Make it impossible for them to ever win again by spouting hateful extremism and cockamamie conspiracies. Make it impossible for them to ever win again by racing to the bottom on a toxic sludge of fear-mongering, finger-pointing and lies. Make it impossible for them to ever win again by gerrymandering. Make it impossible for them to ever win again without crafting thoughtful positions and intelligent policies with broad appeal.

To do that, Democrats and everyone else who believes in the will of the people must demand passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For The People Act, now making their way through Congress. And they must get a move on, because Republicans are legislating too, introducing more than 250 state laws designed to restrict “everybody” from voting.

It is a startling fact, but a fact nevertheless, that we are living through the only time this country has ever tried democracy — one person, one vote. Which is to say, the 56 years since the Voting Rights Act was signed. Now, one party has decided democracy isn’t to its taste and is working to get rid of it.