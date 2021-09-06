Leonard Pitts Jr.: Shame on Texas, for this strange, horrid law

Conservatives will tell you this is required out of reverence for “the sanctity of life.” Which, while it sounds like a noble principle, is actually a hypocritical one, something that becomes plain when you look for evidence of this “sanctity” elsewhere in state law.

It is, for instance, not found in Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning schools from requiring masks to stem the spread of COVID-19. This, in a state that has recorded 3.6 million cases of the disease and more than 57,000 deaths, not to mention a daily death toll that spiked by a whopping 107% in the 14-day period ending Sept. 1.

Nor is this reverence for the sanctity of life evident in gun laws that allow a Texan, without training or permit, to carry an AR-15 down a city sidewalk.

This, in a state bloodied by gun massacres everywhere from Walmart to an Army base to a church.

KTRK, an ABC affiliate in Houston, reported in July that mass shootings were up 65% this year.

Texas calls that “freedom;” Texas is big on freedom.