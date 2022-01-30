Leonard Pitts Jr.: Some of us still have some growing up to do

All that said, one is at a loss for words to describe the amnesiac gall of those Republicans who have slammed Biden for mistreating Doocy. As in Amy Tarkanian, former chair of the Nevada GOP, who tweeted that Biden is a “punk.” As in New York Rep. Claudia Tenney, who taunted the president that “The American people can’t wait to fire you.” As in Indiana Rep. Jim Banks who asked, in apparent seriousness, “Have we ever seen a president attack and malign the free press like Joe Biden has??”

And you’re right back on the schoolyard. “I know you are, but what am I?

There is a temptation to scream the obvious — that the retired game-show host who used to be president did more to attack and malign the free press on any given afternoon than Biden has done in his entire 79 years, and did so with barely a peep of Republican reproof. But to chase them down that rabbit hole is to accord them respect they don’t deserve, to act as if their criticisms are offered in good faith and founded upon moral coherence.