Leonard Pitts Jr.: Sometimes you can't help but grow weary

“Let us not grow weary?” How can we not?

That emotional exhaustion stems less from the fact that we have to fight this battle, than from the fact we have to fight it again, that a fundamental right vindicated in blood on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma 57 years ago is once more in peril. It brings home a sobering realization: There will be no finish line here, no point at which you can consider the victory safely won. We will always be fighting because we will always be under attack.

One is reminded of what the late Lerone Bennett Jr. said a few months after the Black senator proclaimed change, as others were musing about the idea of some final victory over racism. “I’m an old cat,” observed the then-80-year-old historian.

“I was here that great Monday when the Supreme Court ordered integration. I was here when Lyndon Johnson said, ‘We shall overcome’ on primetime TV. People said it was over. We were wrong. It wasn’t over then, it wasn’t over in 1965, it wasn’t over when the 14th and 15th Amendments were passed ... and it’s not over now.”

It has turned out to be a staggeringly prescient observation. Staggeringly painful, too.