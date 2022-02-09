Leonard Pitts Jr.: These are no 'ordinary citizens'

The resolution’s larger purpose was to formally censure Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, which it described as people who “purport to be” Republicans. Their sin? To serve on the aforementioned committee.

You’d think every American, regardless of political affiliation, would want to know all they could about what happened on Jan. 6. You’d think every American would demand accountability.

You’d be mistaken. The GOP has other priorities.

Keep in mind that on the national level, Republicans are losers.

Only once in 30 years has the party won the popular vote on the way to the presidency. Small wonder.

The GOP stands on the wrong side of every important social and demographic trend reshaping this country.

They could choose to confront that challenge by strategizing ways to appeal to the rising new electorate.