Leonard Pitts Jr.: This has all the makings of a tragedy

This is not funny.

I don’t know who needs to hear that. I just know that I need to say it.

Not only is it not funny, it’s also not a “celebrity feud,” a “hot topic” or however else you care to characterize meaningless ephemera from the world of the rich and famous. No, what this is, folks, is a crime in progress.

I’m talking about Kanye West, something I generally try to avoid. It will not surprise you that I’m not one of the rapper’s fans (yes, he’s asked that we henceforth call him Ye, and no, that won’t be happening here). His well-publicized mental health issues aside, West has long struck me as a not-particularly-bright man with a surfeit of self-regard and a deficit of basic home training. President Obama famously called him a “jackass.” The president was being kind.

But in recent weeks, West has struck new lows, even for him. The reference is to his erratic behavior as his marriage to Kim Kardashian disintegrated on the public stage. West has zinged from begging for reconciliation on social media to parading around with a lookalike of his estranged wife. More ominously, he has trolled Kardashian online while relentlessly threatening her new boyfriend, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson.