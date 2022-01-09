Leonard Pitts Jr.: 'What kind of nation are we going to be?'

Some of us needed that. One suspects the president did, too.

It's not that Biden said anything we had not heard before. But we've heard it from pundits. The relief felt on Thursday lay in the fact that the president was the one saying it, that he brought to bear the authority and prestige of his office to speak the truth bluntly and without equivocation.

"You can't love your country only when you win," he scolded. And there was an urge, as when the preacher gets going good in a Black Baptist church, to tap your foot and say, "Amen."

Yet, invigorating as it was to hear the president take a rhetorical claw hammer to the ex-president and his enablers, the speech was also sobering. "We are," Biden said, "in a battle for the soul of America," facing an "inflection point" in our national life and called upon to answer a question: "What kind of nation are we going to be?"

That this even bears asking reflects the fact that American democracy is in mortal peril. And when you consider how quickly — we're talking about five years — that assessment has risen from fringe fear to mainstream consensus, you get a chilling sense of the speed at which events are moving.

"What kind of nation are we going to be?"