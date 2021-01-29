Leonard Pitts Jr.: What’s it going to take to shock the GOP back to itself?

For a while, it looked as if it might be. For a while, in the backwash of shock and anger from the Jan. 6 attack, it looked as if they might join with Democrats to impeach and convict the 45th president, thereby assuring that he can never hold office again. One dared to hope his party might at last impose accountability upon the man who exhorted the mob to violence. Then the quislings quailed.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who had said flatly that the president bore responsibility for the riot, said Sunday on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” that “everybody across this country bears some responsibility” — an epigram of gutless moral equivalence that insults most Americans, particularly those of us who have been warning about something like this for years.

Other Republicans pretend to see nothing out of sorts here, nothing that demands sanction. Unless it be those few members of their party — Rep. Liz Cheney, one of 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment, comes to mind — who were courageous enough to do what is so glaringly right. Otherwise, Republicans are suddenly more concerned with preaching “unity,” a word most could not spell on Jan. 5. As House members delivered their Article of Impeachment to the Senate on Monday, it was considered unlikely a sufficient number of Republican senators will vote to convict the former president.