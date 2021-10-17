Les Geller: North Carolina's LGBTQ+ seniors deserve long-overdue federal protections

At 75, I’m retired from a lifelong career in architecture, and I feel the need to speak out. Our nation recently joined people around the world to honor International Day of Older Persons. For an LGBTQ older adult like me, this year’s celebration carries a significant weight.

For the first time in our nation’s history, LGBTQ equality has a real chance of becoming law. There is broad bipartisan support across the nation for a federal law to protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations and many other areas of daily life.

For older LGBTQ Americans who helped to build this country, this would be more than just a law. It’s about finally making good on America’s promise of freedom and equality. Many of us endured decades of living in fear and feeling unsafe to participate authentically in our communities. Coming out meant losing our jobs, our homes, our families, our churches, and for some, even our lives. I still remember the constant fear and anxiety of being outed and potentially losing my livelihood. Passing a federal nondiscrimination law like the Equality Act would be a big step in fulfilling America’s promise and bringing forth much-needed healing to our generation.