Leslie Boney and Sarah Langer Hall: Our Goldilocks Economy – and three bears

North Carolina’s economy over the past decade has found a remarkable “Goldilocks” balance. Our cost of living is not too high. Our education levels are not too low. Our sweet tea level is just right.

And we’ve been rewarded. Existing companies have stayed; many have grown. And new companies have come knocking. Every year for the past seven, our state has ranked in the top 2 in the coveted Site Selection Magazine survey of best places to move a business; this year we’re No.1.

But getting an economy “just right” is a constant balancing act, and at least three “bears” are threatening us.

The LFP Bear

As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, LFP (labor force participation) — the share of 16- to 64-year-olds looking for work or going to work — has dropped by two percentage points and isn’t rebounding as quickly as in other states. Two percentage points may not sound like much, but if that state’s LFP were at the same level as prior to the pandemic, we would have nearly 360,000 more people in the labor force.

Lower participation is creating real problems for organizations seeking to hire: There are 1.2 jobs for every person looking for work.

The ‘Demographic Drought’ Bear

For a long time North Carolina companies have been able to find enough workers by bringing new N.C. graduates and new adult N.C. residents into the workforce faster than baby boomers can retire. We’ve seen a slow but steady growth in the number of people graduating from high school and college; and our Goldilocks economy has made us a net importer of in-migrants (people moving here from other states) and immigrants from other countries. But high school graduation rates are flattening and we can’t count on the kindness of strangers to continue to bail us out.

The most important place to discover new workers is among those who already live here, but aren’t participating right now, aren’t working enough or don’t have the education they need to support their families. Over the next few months, as part of our focus on “talent first economics,” the Institute for Emerging Issues will be looking at who those people are. Our early work suggests some preliminary places to look for categories of people who are “missing” from the workplace, and who could make a big difference as we try to keep growing:

Women: At the beginning of the pandemic, women left the workforce 70% more than men. Since then they have steadily come back, but the hours they work are down; women remain the ones most likely to return home when child care fails. Add it up and the undependability of quality affordable care costs the state an estimated $2.4 billion in lost wages, business income and tax revenue. Start fixing that problem for employees and you will find more workers.

Men: Participation by men in the workforce, particularly in full-time work, has been declining slowly for the past 50 years, and they aren’t getting education beyond high school at the same rate as women. Find ways to bend mandatory education requirements on job postings or provide more support for education on the job and you can find more workers.

Those who have failed drug tests: Employers looking to hire in North Carolina regularly report they can’t hire or keep employees because they fail an all-or-none drug test. Create more nuanced testing policies or enable employees to work while getting treatment and you can find and hold on to more workers.

Ex-offenders: Across the state more than 1.6 million people have a criminal record, with an estimated 530,000 of those either currently or previously incarcerated. Many of them struggle to find jobs due to organizations’ reluctance to hire people with criminal backgrounds. Small adjustments in policy could open up a valuable new supply of workers.

Rural residents: As job growth continues disproportionately in the state’s urban areas, new workers who happen to be located in rural parts of the state could provide an important part of the solution. Policies that promote increased availability and adoption of broadband and greater use of remote workers could enable companies to overcome geographic barriers to finding workers.

Bringing participants in these groups back into the workplace may require specific policy change, or more general efforts to build a more inclusive workplace culture. Over the next few months we’ll be working with a task force from across the state to identify additional groups not participating and new ideas to bring them back.

The Inertia Bear

Employers looking up at the changes they may need to make in hiring, recruitment and retention to attract — or attract back — these workers may be tempted to wait it out and hope for a return to the pre-pandemic job market.

Some of these changes will require additional expense; all of them will require new thinking.

But our demographics aren’t changing, and it’s the early adopters, the ones who find ways to work effectively with each of these missing groups, who will find the new balance that is “just right.”