Leslie Dunne Ketner: 'Inclusion isn’t being invited to the party. It’s being asked to dance'

Today my eyes were opened, even as they were covered.
I heard important messages, as I heard nothing — ear plugs in place, leaning close to a computer trying to make out sentences recorded to replicate a hearing-impaired person’s conversational experience.
I walked around a room — frightened, partly led, partly on my own, my guide cane banging metal chairs and probing for walls, hoping not to bump into a stranger, while my specially designed goggles completely blocked my vision.
I navigated a walker with weights on my arms and legs while other participants attempted, unsuccessfully, to work their wheelchairs into bathroom stalls that had been retrofitted to barely make “code” for accessibility.
As an interested citizen, I joined “Rise to the Challenge — All Abilities Equal Inclusion,” a day of disability training for Greensboro City Council members, department heads, the city manager’s office and community volunteers. The training was developed by Sharon Williams of the Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation section of Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with Gary Canapinno, community relations manager, and Maria Hicks-Few of Human Resources. The goal: to raise disability awareness in our community.
We were welcomed by Interim City Manager Chris Wilson and heard from speakers with disabilities about their lived experiences, including a man who lives with autism and others who live with severe physical limitations. We were reminded that many disabilities that our friends and neighbors manage are not always obvious to the naked eye. Then we broke into small groups to visit six “experiential stations” led by Services for the Blind, Disability Advocacy Center, AWOL Fitness, InFocus Advocacy, N.C. Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Transportation Services.
In each session the leaders gave us a glimpse of what it’s like to live without sight, without hearing, without mobility. We heard from a man who relied on the Parks and Recreation transportation and programming — taking blind people to see (yes, see … or hear what others saw) Christmas lights and autumn leaves, taking people in wheelchairs to bowl or to shop at Tanger Outlets and more. It was, as this man said, their lifeline.
But we fortunate ones got to take the goggles off, put the guide stick down, get out of the wheelchair. That’s not the case for so many people living in our community, in our country, in our world.
Many Americans have been participating in important Diversity Equity and Inclusion workshops to learn about systemic racism and our own unconscious biases. But in the workshops that I’ve been part of, people living with disabilities has been a small part of only one of my sessions. The topic has largely been absent.
The panel discussion led by Infocus Advocacy reminded me that people are people and not just one label: blind, hearing-impaired, disabled. We heard directly from participants the barriers they face when buildings don’t have readily accessible ramps or spaces created using the principles of Universal Design. But what spoke to my heart most powerfully is that everyone wants to be included. To borrow a line from one of my DEI training sessions, “Inclusion isn’t being invited to the party. It’s being asked to dance.”
For two decades, I have worked with some of America’s top interior design influencers, and have heard about Universal Design. But until now, I did not empathize with those whose bodies are different from mine. I ask builders, designers, government leaders, affordable housing advocates, to think about the importance of creating accessible buildings and spaces. And I ask us all to think about creating inclusive environments. To peel off the label our unconscious or implicit biases may have tagged someone with. Let’s plan better for disabilities in the built environment, but let’s look also to these neighbors’ God-given abilities and their humanity in the social environment.
Let’s ask them “to dance.”
Leslie Dunne Ketner is a writer and volunteer who spends much of her time on affordable housing issues.