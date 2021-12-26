Leslie Dunne Ketner: 'Inclusion isn’t being invited to the party. It’s being asked to dance'

We were welcomed by Interim City Manager Chris Wilson and heard from speakers with disabilities about their lived experiences, including a man who lives with autism and others who live with severe physical limitations. We were reminded that many disabilities that our friends and neighbors manage are not always obvious to the naked eye. Then we broke into small groups to visit six “experiential stations” led by Services for the Blind, Disability Advocacy Center, AWOL Fitness, InFocus Advocacy, N.C. Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Transportation Services.

In each session the leaders gave us a glimpse of what it’s like to live without sight, without hearing, without mobility. We heard from a man who relied on the Parks and Recreation transportation and programming — taking blind people to see (yes, see … or hear what others saw) Christmas lights and autumn leaves, taking people in wheelchairs to bowl or to shop at Tanger Outlets and more. It was, as this man said, their lifeline.

But we fortunate ones got to take the goggles off, put the guide stick down, get out of the wheelchair. That’s not the case for so many people living in our community, in our country, in our world.