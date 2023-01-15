Lewis Pitts: City pays lawyer for officer it fired. Why?

Greensboro has had a long, tragic history of police using excessive and deadly force disproportionately against persons of color — accompanied by a failure of the City Council to correct and punish such misconduct. A recent example is the hogtying restraint that killed Marcus Smith, who was Black, in September 2018. After spending more than $1.3 million on private lawyers to deny any wrongdoing, the city in February 2022 finally settled the federal lawsuit brought by the Smith family for $2.57 million — with its usual hollow assertion that denies any wrongdoing.

During discovery in that lawsuit the city was forced to reveal that, in the nine months before the killing of Smith, police had hogtied 50 individuals, more than 75% of them people of color and nearly half of them women. Hogtying is a practice that had been banned decades ago in many cities. Not admitting there is a problem ensures there is no correction of the problem.

Sadly, the pattern continues and another such episode has begun. In November 2021 Officer Matthew Hamilton shot in the face and killed Joseph Lopez, who was unarmed. Hamilton was allowed to remain on the police force and no punitive measures were taken — that is, until June 6, 2022, when a strange series of events unfolded.

First, on that morning the father of Lopez, represented by the same legal team that represented Marcus Smith’s family and was led by renowned Chicago lawyer Flint Taylor, filed a federal lawsuit against Hamilton and the City Council for the shooting of Lopez. The complaint alleges the council has had and still maintains patterns, practices and policies of racist excessive force and deadly force disproportionately against persons of color. Equally serious, the lawsuit claims the city engages in a pattern of coverup of such illegality.

Second, by early afternoon District Attorney Avery Crump announced that her office had obtained a criminal indictment against Officer Hamilton for manslaughter. The press release said: “The matter was investigated and presented to the Grand Jury by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.”

Third, later that same day, the city of Greensboro fired Officer Hamilton.

Fourth, Greensboro attorney Amiel Rossabi, who is retained by the Greensboro Police Officers Association and who is representing Hamilton, issued a fiery press release attacking the district attorney, and, implicitly, the SBI, for having been “manipulated by local citizens” and failing to have “stood up to the uninformed ‘mob’ who have a clear agenda to handcuff the police, self-aggrandize and profit financially from targeting police officers.”

The “mob” was unnamed but the word presumably refers to concerned citizens who speak out at City Council meetings. Rossabi’s attack went even further. He claimed there is in Greensboro a “climate of anti-police sentiment that has been fostered by the majority of City Council.”

But wait, there’s an O. Henry twist at this point. Documents I received from the city that were prepared in December 2022 reveal the city is paying Rossabi to represent Officer Hamilton to fight the federal civil rights suit brought by the Lopez family. Yes, the same city that fired Hamilton is now paying Rossabi to defend him.

In fact, those records show Rossabi already has been paid $54,765 for defending Officer Hamilton; that is six times what the city has paid for its own private lawyers defending the same case — and the case is just getting started. When I brought these figures directly to the attention of council members during public comments at the Jan. 3 meeting, some seemed surprised but no one complained about this absurdity.

The right thing to do now is stop wasting money on lawyers to delay, obstruct and cover up; settle the case with the Lopez family for a fair amount; and, equally important, end this pattern and practice of misconduct and hold those responsible accountable. City Council members need to hear from the public, especially about these issues so crucial to any modern, growing, diverse city.