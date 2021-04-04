Lewis Pitts: The facts about Jim Melvin and the Greensboro Massacre

Continued covering up the role of undercover agent Bernard Butkovich of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the prior knowledge passed along to the police and city officials — well after that information was made widely available at the public federal civil rights trial in a lawsuit brought about by the victims and survivors of the massacre (Coon and Zucker films.

On multiple times belittled and discredited both the establishment of and the final report written by the Greensboro Truth and Reconciliation Commission (GTRC).

Claimed not to care what the GTRC concluded because he said he sat through the state criminal trial in which an all-white jury acquitted the Klan and Nazis of all charges. During that trial, the prosecution, led by District Attorney Mike Schlosser, made no mention of the existence of Greensboro police informant Ed Dawson and did not call him as a witness despite Dawson’s prior knowledge of the Klan and Nazis’ plans to violently assault the anti-Klan demonstrators (Coon and Zucker films).

Asserted, over and over, that Greensboro needed to be concerned with its reputation, rather than attending to the needs of survivors and others terrorized by the events of Nov. 3 (GTRC report, page 376).