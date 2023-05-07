I urge us all to become anti-war activists. Yes, I am serious … and I am also a 75-year-old white, Southern man.

The point is, stereotyping can be misleading. By anti-war I mean opposing our nation’s bipartisan strategic goal of being the one and only dominant economic and military power on Earth.

The U.S. calls this a “uni-polar” world order and claims the "manifest destiny" and God-given right to be that power. The monied powers that be also call this “full-spectrum dominance.” It reeks of empire and inevitably means any nation, big or small, that has a form of government, resources or markets that do not benefit U.S. business interests must become our enemy. Then comes the U.S. propaganda blitz that justifies the U.S./NATO military alliance being sent to that country to install democracy and freedom — which means installing a puppet government and "privatizing" resources into the hands of U.S. corporations. Every honest telling of history confirms this. As someone once said, the first casualty of war is truth.

The Congressional Research Service lists (excluding U.S. Special Operations and covert operations) 469 uses of U.S. armed forces around the world between 1798 and 2022, with 251 of those since the so-called end of the Cold War in 1991.

The U.S. spends more each year on its military budget than the next nine big spenders combined. According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation in 2021, the U.S. alone spent $801 billion on "defense" while China, India, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea added together spent $777 billion (China spent $293 billion and Russia spent $66 billion.)

Most of the U.S. spending goes to the big corporate weapons manufacturers, such as Raytheon and Lockheed Martin — who, after huge profits, funnel plenty back to the politicians. President Eisenhower warned us of the dangers of a “military-industrial complex.” President Biden just proposed military budget increases. At this moment the Republicans seem to want war with China but not Russia; whereas the Democrats want war with both. But there is bipartisan support for global military dominance by the U.S. and its NATO surrogates.

The U.S. has more than 800 military bases spread around the world. Right now the US and NATO are building more military bases and having more war “exercises” surrounding Russia and China. Those darned countries keep putting their borders right next to our military bases and threatening our way of life. We are told “they” are the ones being aggressive and threatening our vital interests. It's an infantile fairy tale, yet most of us believe it. Find a map and see how the US/NATO expansion is surrounding those two countries.

On April 4, 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of his most controversial speeches. He spoke out against the U.S. role in Vietnam; he said our country will never invest in the needs of the people as long as the funds keep going to “adventures like Vietnam.”

He spoke about how the programs to end poverty for all people were “broken and eviscerated as if it were some idle political plaything of a society gone mad on war.”

Then he proclaimed that our own government was the “greatest purveyor of violence in the world today.” In a truly prescient statement he said, “When machines and computers, profit motives and property rights are considered more important than people, the giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism and militarism are incapable of being conquered ... ." He was assassinated exactly one year later.

I urge readers to research these issues through alternative media, such as codepink.org, a women-led U.S. peace group. The mainstream media, from Fox to CNN, NPR to The New York Times, will not provide critical information. Instead, they give you government and “think tank” talking heads handsomely paid to follow the script that war is needed to “spread democracy and freedom.” This approach is leading us to the greatest danger of nuclear world war since the Bay of Pigs in 1961.

Global negotiation, cooperation and peace are essential and possible, but not with war-mongering leaders and compliant citizens.