Lewis Pitts: What is delaying the settlement of the Marcus Smith case?

At the Dec. 1 City Council meeting, a broad group of community members urged the council to do two things:
1. Stop spending taxpayer money on lawyers to fight the federal civil rights police misconduct lawsuit brought by the family of Marcus Smith (his death in 2018 was ruled a “homicide” by the N.C. Medical Examiner).
2. Settle the lawsuit for an amount that reflects that Black lives matter.
Records show that thus far council has already paid $452,976 in legal fees to private lawyers — and far more will be spent. Several council members seemed receptive to settlement but said they wanted to be sure that a portion of the settlement would go to the children of Marcus Smith, not just his parents.
The message, particularly from Mayor Nancy Vaughan, was that Marcus’ mother, Mary Smith, who is administrator of the estate and bringing the federal civil rights lawsuit, and his father, George Smith, are contesting in probate court any efforts to declare any children to be heirs of Marcus Smith. The public is being led to believe that Marcus Smith’s parents are not only being unfair to those children, but are also causing delay in resolution of the case thus costing taxpayers more money in legal fees.
This is simply not true.
The legal team for Mary Smith and the estate immediately responded to the mayor’s and council remarks the very next day. The lead attorney in the federal lawsuit, Flint Taylor, issued a public statement on behalf of Mary Smith and the legal team stating:
“We can no longer stand silent while the Mayor and City Council continue to publicly spread misinformation, most recently at the December 1, 2020 Council meeting, about the Marcus Smith case that slanders his mother, Mary Smith, and claims that the City’s purported desire to reach a just and fair settlement is blocked by the question of Marcus Smith’s children. The City, through its Mayor and in-house lawyer, Chuck Watts, first publicly raised this issue this past summer and we responded to this patent misrepresentation in August of 2020 in a letter to the City’s lawyers, with a request that the Mayor and the Council be expressly informed, as follows: 'Moreover, it is hard to discern how ... Marcus Smith's life, his pain and suffering, as well as the punitive damages, and attorneys' fees in this case are impacted by whom his legal heirs turn out to be. It will be uncontested that Marcus had a loving mother, father and siblings, and the value of his life will only be enhanced if he had one or more children to live for, regardless of whether or not they are determined to be legal heirs. That being said, we are committed to the proposition that any children of Marcus Smith fairly share in any settlement or judgement with his parents, regardless of how the question of heirship is judicially resolved' ..." (emphasis added.)
That statement from the legal team raises critical questions of whether the city lawyers are withholding important facts from council members for their own gain or whether council members are misrepresenting matters to the public. Most importantly, is our City Council willing to offer a settlement amount that reflects Black lives matter? Meanwhile, the legal bills continue to go up and the distrust along racial lines in our city will grow unless these moral questions are answered.
Reasonable follow-up journalism requires putting the questions to each council member: Were you informed by your lawyers about that August 2020 letter containing the fact that Mary Smith unequivocally agrees to fairly share any settlement or judgment with the children of her son? If so, then what is blocking settlement of the lawsuit and ending wasteful payment to lawyers?
If you were not told in August 2020 that Mary Smith has formally agreed to fairly share any settlement or judgment proceeds with the children, why did your high-priced lawyers not tell you?
What value do you put on the life of Marcus Smith in order to resolve this lawsuit and stop paying lawyers to wrongly argue it should be dismissed?
Lewis Pitts is a retired civil rights attorney who lives in Greensboro.