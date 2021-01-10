Lewis Pitts: What is delaying the settlement of the Marcus Smith case?

“We can no longer stand silent while the Mayor and City Council continue to publicly spread misinformation, most recently at the December 1, 2020 Council meeting, about the Marcus Smith case that slanders his mother, Mary Smith, and claims that the City’s purported desire to reach a just and fair settlement is blocked by the question of Marcus Smith’s children. The City, through its Mayor and in-house lawyer, Chuck Watts, first publicly raised this issue this past summer and we responded to this patent misrepresentation in August of 2020 in a letter to the City’s lawyers, with a request that the Mayor and the Council be expressly informed, as follows: 'Moreover, it is hard to discern how ... Marcus Smith's life, his pain and suffering, as well as the punitive damages, and attorneys' fees in this case are impacted by whom his legal heirs turn out to be. It will be uncontested that Marcus had a loving mother, father and siblings, and the value of his life will only be enhanced if he had one or more children to live for, regardless of whether or not they are determined to be legal heirs. That being said, we are committed to the proposition that any children of Marcus Smith fairly share in any settlement or judgement with his parents, regardless of how the question of heirship is judicially resolved' ..." (emphasis added.)