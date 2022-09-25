Linda Lane: PRESERVING AFFORDABILTY: Developers and preservationists can work together

Since January, I had been holding my breath for a happy ending to a local preservation story.

Now I think I can exhale in relief. Community action worked and two historic buildings will be saved. Let me start at the beginning.

Greensboro has three local historic districts: Fisher Park, Dunleath and College Hill. People move into the neighborhoods knowing they will be expected to maintain the historic architectural details of their homes. That’s regulated by our Planning Department, using standards set by the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office.

Folks who like old homes are OK with that. It’s an agreement between the city and homeowners to carry forward Greensboro’s architectural heritage.

What they don’t expect in a historic district is their neighbor’s 1915 clapboard foursquare, a 1960s brick colonial home and a 1930s apartment building to be torn down, replaced by expensive, newly built townhomes next door.

In Fisher Park, that’s what almost happened this year when First Presbyterian Church made an agreement to sell two homes, a small apartment building and vacant lots on North Greene Street. The developer proposed removing the homes and building eight townhomes, priced much higher than is typical in Fisher Park, in their place.

There’s a lot of philosophical space between a carefully kept old neighborhood and sparkling new townhomes — a chasm that usually can’t be bridged between neighbors and developers.

Change, however, is reality and I don’t believe preservation overrides everything. So we started talking. It wasn’t easy but no one dug in on their position.

A better way?

After months of tossing around ideas and conducting negotiations, a group of citizens have found a solution that works in Fisher Park. A solution we are all relieved to reach.

Fisher Park resident and redeveloper Michael Fuko-Rizzo will purchase two of the three properties and one of the vacant lots. He will move the 1915 clapboard home to the lot eventually. I’m thrilled the entire home will be preserved.

The four-unit apartment building from the 1930s will also be purchased by Michael and will remain in place, with rent much more affordable than a townhome mortgage.

The 1960s brick house with its mismatched architecture and too much “re-muddling” likely will be salvaged by Architectural Salvage of Greensboro before demolition.

Fisher Park residents Cheryl Pratt and Keisha Hadden worked with the Planning Department to unlock the homes for members of the city Historic Preservation Commission, and helped explain their history and architecture.

And the developer, David Stone, has agreed to lower the number of units in his townhome complex from eight to six. Those units will be designed to embrace Fisher Park’s distinctive traditional architecture.

An open conversation

The communal work involved in this effort was refreshingly old-fashioned and practical. The conversation stayed open and flowing between the city, the developer and the neighborhood.

But what surprises me is the willingness of the developer, David Stone, to bend the most. That space in-between? He met us more than halfway when he lowered the number of units. Meanwhile, David agreed to refine the architecture on the buildings to reflect Fisher Park. That is admirable.

Everyone won’t love everything; that’s always the way it goes in city development. But solutions are better when citizens work together.

Home buyers are better off, too.

We know that there is a strong demand for middle-income housing, the “missing middle” as it’s known in housing-speak. Those are the homes that most of us can afford.

And we need to support the diversity of our economic base and find solutions for all of us.

I believe we should hold the door open to home ownership within Greensboro, and look carefully at the infrastructure here in our city of neighborhoods, including historic districts.

We need to look at the vacant lots within established housing and see if appropriately scaled multi-family homes or duplexes could be built there.

Change is inevitable

None of us want Greensboro to become unaffordable to its middle-income residents. But change is coming because of Greensboro’s growing economy.

We face two solutions — we can get involved or we can simply let it happen.

So we should start talking before we pull on the reins, assuming that it can’t be done.

Preservation and development can walk side by side. I’ve seen it done. I’m encouraged by what we can do in the future.