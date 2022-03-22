Linda Welborn: New schedule surprises a local high school

Guilford County Schools has developed this standard mode of operation: Give parents and staff short notice on major issues and tell them the Board of Education agrees with or has approved the initiative. Staff and parents are then intimidated to toe the line.

Gateway Learning Center staff and parents were the first to experience this type of manipulation. The board had no public meeting and parents were not engaged in any manner. Parents were devastated; the school was a lifeline for their severely disabled children. The good news is that parents stood up and Gateway is still serving students.

GCS now seems to be on a new mission, transitioning schools from block to traditional scheduling using the same method. I received a call from a Northeast Guilford High School staff member on March 8 and was shocked.

It’s déjà vu. GCS’s attempt to close Gateway Education Center all over again.

Northeast would be transitioning from block to a traditional schedule. It was an official decision, staff and students were told — that an informed school board supposedly supported the transition. Staff members reviewed the Feb. 24 board meeting when the board was supposed to have discussed and approved transition to traditional schedule. There was no discussion on the issue.

Since I am the Northeast Guilford High School board representative, GCS leadership has a duty to inform me of major changes or events in that school or any of the others I represent. Staff, parents and students are upset with lack of transparency and no discussion about the pros and cons of moving to a traditional schedule. Is traditional a good fit for Northeast? This is a major move; staff training, lesson plans and the impact to students’ educational trajectories need to be discussed.

I have been told a significant number of staff and students are upset and want a voice. Staff members I have talked with have voiced a fear of reprisal for voicing concerns and issues related to the transition to traditional schedule.

Parents were suppressed because they were led to believe there was nothing they could do — that it was board approved. Parents who did call were hesitant because they didn’t want their students impacted because they had spoken up.

GCS should welcome input from all stakeholders and not view them as adversaries!

The block-to-traditional schedule issue will be discussed at the board retreat on Saturday, March 26, at 9 a.m.

The writer is a member of the Guilford County Board of Education.