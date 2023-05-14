A bill restricting abortion recently passed both chambers of the North Carolina legislature along party lines. The new Republican super majority that voted for the bill depicted it as a “mainstream” and “middle-of-the-road position.” Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth), one of the primary sponsors, assured North Carolinians that SB 20 was “reasonable, commonsense legislation.” Headlines in major news outlets call it a “12-week ban,” a mild restriction when compared to the draconian laws passed in other Southern states.

Since most abortions are performed under 12 weeks, Republicans want to convince those who support abortion rights — the majority of North Carolinians — that not much will change. Don’t believe this rhetoric. Forcing anyone to carry a pregnancy and give birth against their will is neither mainstream nor reasonable, but that is the goal of the bill that we are now faced with becoming law. Looking more closely at the specifics of the legislation and the circumstances surrounding its passage reveals both its true purpose and its cruelty.

As with most legislation, the devil is in the details.

Making it harder

The so-called “12-week ban” bill includes a 10-week ban on medication abortions, the most common kind of abortion performed in the state. Further, anyone seeking a medication abortion would first need to come in person for a consultation (under current law the consult can happen over the phone) and then wait 72 hours to return for an abortion appointment. A third in-person appointment would be required 7-14 days after the procedure. There is no medical evidence that supports these requirements. In fact, evidence suggests that making abortion harder to access does irreparable harm to people’s health and well-being.

The new requirements would be impossible for many people to follow, with the result being that they will essentially be denied access to lifesaving care. Currently, 91% of North Carolinians live in counties without an abortion provider. That means most of us would need to travel some distance to get to a clinic. Too many of us will not have access to the reliable transportation, child care and the time off work required to do this on three separate occasions — in addition to the time required to undergo and recover from the abortion itself.

Those who live in rural areas, work low-wage jobs, lack transportation and have small children would find it hardest to access abortion. The bill is explicitly designed to make it uniquely difficult for people who are already struggling to achieve bodily autonomy and control over their lives.

Onerous standards

Health care providers have been some of the most outspoken critics of the bill because it threatens to overwhelm our already taxed medical system. Currently, abortions can be performed up to 20 weeks in a clinic licensed by the state. Under the new bill, abortion is banned after 12 weeks, except for cases of rape, incest and a few other exceptions. All of the post-12-week abortions included under the exceptions would have to be performed in hospitals — another arbitrary requirement that is not supported by medical evidence.

And if, after all of this, you still could get an abortion, the bill includes provisions that could make it much harder, perhaps impossible, for anyone to do so in the future. It states that new licensure rules for abortion clinics will be determined by a Medical Care Commission, paving the way for the implementation of strict and medically unnecessary standards. It seems all but certain that these new rules would impose more onerous requirements on clinics with the goal of making it impossible for medical providers to do what is officially still legal. It’s a political strategy that’s all too familiar in our gerrymandered state.

Done in darkness

If this bill was so reasonable, why was it kept under lock and key, with even Republicans having to jump through hoops to see working drafts?

Why was it released in a conference report, which allowed it to bypass the normal hearings, debate and opportunities for amendments typically given to other pieces of legislation?

Why was it brought to a vote within 48 hours, without state legislators, let alone the public, having ample time to closely read and digest it?

Why did debate in the House begin just before 9 p.m.? If there was really nothing to hide, what accounts for the secrecy and the rush?

It’s hard to find anything moderate about the fact that an antichoice bill was rammed through the legislature in 48 hours — less than the waiting period the state wants to mandate for women to obtain an abortion pill after an in-person consultation.

Once Gov. Cooper has vetoed the bill, as is expected, it will face an override vote in the General Assembly. It will become law unless a Republican in the legislature is brave enough to say what everyone else in their party knows but refuses to admit: This bill is not reasonable. It’s a fundamental assault on people’s bodily autonomy that’s out of line with where the majority of North Carolinians stand on abortion.