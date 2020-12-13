Lisa R. Pruitt: Missing the mark on 'Hillbilly Elegy' ... again

For one, working-class white people can see themselves on screen. When I read the book, I initially laughed out loud — but also cried — over the ways Vance’s hillbilly grandparents reminded me of my own extended family. I also related to his “fish out of water” experiences in elite law firms.

Second, the story is a reminder that white skin is no magic bullet. Folks where I live and work in California often use “white privilege” as synonymous with “you’re white, you’ll be all right.” Members of the Vance family are white, but they are clearly not all right. The movie has the potential to foster empathy between the two worlds J.D. Vance straddles — the ones I also straddle — between working class and professional class.

Yet to some critics, the film amounted to no more than “poverty porn.” They lamented a lack of complexity, nuance, motivation and internal conflict in the film’s characters.

Really? Those reviewers must have looked right past the trauma both Mamaw and Bev experienced in their early lives — the former as a child bride, the latter as a child raised in the violent home of that child bride. J.D. is a product of both.