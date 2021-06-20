Lonnie Cockerham: What East Greensboro needs to thrive

Later, a 2016 Environmental Protection Agency tool meant to assist cities with strategic planning called for “smart growth economic development,” which has a quality-of-life component. East Greensboro is beginning to build some momentum here.

For example, the “east leg” of a 4-mile walking and biking loop encapsulating downtown recently opened as part of the Downtown Greenway project. This sets the stage to spark greater economic development on a side of town that has for decades been marked by disinvestment. It also provides opportunities for greater social connections and improved quality of life in the area.

There is also the East Greensboro Gateway Gardens Visitor Center, a new rental space in Gateway Gardens, which is a collection of beautiful, interactive public gardens nestled between Interstate 85 and downtown Greensboro.

And finally, there is a nearly 14-acre mixed-use development project that’s under construction: Bailey Village at New Downtown East. Its nearly 200 luxury apartments, walkable internal streets, and upscale shopping will be located between N.C. A&T and Bennett College. Interestingly, the developers are committed to employ minority-owned subcontractors and suppliers for the construction work. This project is unlike anything seen before in an area known to many as a food desert.