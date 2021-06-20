Lonnie Cockerham: What East Greensboro needs to thrive

Many local residents are very excited to see the recent economic investments tin East Greensboro. However, given East Greensboro’s history, new economic development projects raise questions about the creep of gentrification and its potential impact on the displacement of people and culture. Now, during the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth — a celebration of freedom and culture to be enjoyed by all, it is helpful to take a look into the past.
In his final published book, “Where Do We Go From Here — Chaos or Community?” the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote about the real costs associated with economic equality and justice. He asserted that our economy must be more person-centered rather than property- and profit-centered. King called for a coordinated and sufficient effort to address and eliminate barriers to equity in education, job opportunities, housing and healthy family relationships.
In 1998, the East Market Street Corridor Development Plan revealed that a 1960s “urban renewal” project promised “better” jobs, streetscapes and housing, but actually led to busier streets and little commerce — all while destroying 80 African American owned retail stores and forcing 1,000 families to relocate.
In 2015, the Greensboro Planning Department released the East Greensboro Study Committee Summary Report. Focus groups wanted to see more economic development and better living conditions in East Greensboro. Action items included incentives for private investment, retail recruitment and micro business loans. Other goals included the elimination of disparities in educational outcomes, building leadership capacity in neighborhoods and nicer curb appeal.
Later, a 2016 Environmental Protection Agency tool meant to assist cities with strategic planning called for “smart growth economic development,” which has a quality-of-life component. East Greensboro is beginning to build some momentum here.
For example, the “east leg” of a 4-mile walking and biking loop encapsulating downtown recently opened as part of the Downtown Greenway project. This sets the stage to spark greater economic development on a side of town that has for decades been marked by disinvestment. It also provides opportunities for greater social connections and improved quality of life in the area.
There is also the East Greensboro Gateway Gardens Visitor Center, a new rental space in Gateway Gardens, which is a collection of beautiful, interactive public gardens nestled between Interstate 85 and downtown Greensboro.
And finally, there is a nearly 14-acre mixed-use development project that’s under construction: Bailey Village at New Downtown East. Its nearly 200 luxury apartments, walkable internal streets, and upscale shopping will be located between N.C. A&T and Bennett College. Interestingly, the developers are committed to employ minority-owned subcontractors and suppliers for the construction work. This project is unlike anything seen before in an area known to many as a food desert.
As East Greensboro is changing, the city finds itself at a crossroads. The main economic driver of the area is its knowledge community, while people and businesses that were struggling pre-pandemic are likely feeling a deeper distress than usual. And systemic barriers to full societal participation have not been eradicated.
To quote James Baldwin, “Anyone who has ever struggled with poverty knows how extremely expensive it is to be poor,” or as Kanye West put it: “Having money is not everything; not having it is.”
While Greensboro has much to offer, it’s time to take the strong knowledge base of the region and listen more intently to East Greensboro. We must collectively do the hard work necessary for the well-being of all of our residents by addressing disparities in health and economic empowerment while preserving cultural attributes that make this community so special.