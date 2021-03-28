Lou Harned: Warring Democrats and Republicans still share common ground

It has not been a perfect peace, but it has been a hopeful one.

Could we not do something similar? We’re not at war but we all know the splintered factions within our own borders.

An American “ad campaign” could include the videos played during inauguration week. They were inspiring, spoke to all Americans, and could prove to be a unifying public service.

For our part, we can choose, as Madeleine Dean did, to resist the seduction of political propaganda and instead insist that our leaders approach legislating and each other as partners, not as foes.

It seems that in nations where no political solution is found, remaining options are either warfare or partitioning. We can do neither here.

We can, however, take to heart the lessons from Colombia. Each American, too, was a mother’s child before we became enemies. It’s time for us all to come back home.

Lou Harned is a former Capitol Hill staffer and a freelance journalist who has worked as a business magazine associate editor and published pieces on adoption, border detention and immigration.