Lou Harned: Warring Democrats and Republicans still share common ground

As we wrestle with widespread extremism and the violence associated with it, one woman’s simple yet novel action is noteworthy.
As one of the U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment managers, she introduced herself to Senate Republicans this way:
“Esteemed members of the Senate, it is my solemn honor to be before you today. I am Madeleine Dean, congresswoman from the 4th Congressional District of Pennsylvania.
“I’m a lawyer.
“I’m a former professor of writing.
“I’m a sister.
“I’m a wife.
“I’m a mother.
“I’m a grandmother to three, with a fourth on the way.
“I’m a person of faith.
“I’m an American.”
Standing before the opposing party amid a controversial process, Congresswoman Dean chose to offer a vivid human moment. She revealed herself as a complex person with a family and responsibilities similar to those of every person in the chamber and to anyone observing.
How might policy making improve if members of Congress approached floor debates as she did — as people, not parties?
It must begin somewhere. Maybe her way is a good start.
Having endured an endless diet of disinformation and even an attempted insurrection, learning how other countries have approached intractable conflicts could be useful to us.
A case in point might be Colombia. After 52 years of fighting, the government and military collaborated to pursue peace with thousands of Marxist insurgents known as FARC.
They launched an unusual effort to humanize both sides of the war to encourage FARC guerilla fighters to disarm and return home in what has been described as a “massive ad campaign.”
Here is what happened.
Motion-sensor lights placed on jungle trees near guerilla strongholds lit up signs reading:
“Here we are, your family and friends. It’s safe to come back!”
Mothers posted signs saying: “Before you were a guerrilla, you were my child. Come home!”
Communities floated welcoming gifts and messages in glow-in-the-dark capsules down the country’s riverways in a Rivers of Light campaign.
Using the country’s passion for soccer, the government dropped balls in the jungle urging, “Let’s play again!”
The campaign worked. In 2016, the guerrillas laid down arms and signed a ceasefire accord. And communities welcomed them back.
It has not been a perfect peace, but it has been a hopeful one.
Could we not do something similar? We’re not at war but we all know the splintered factions within our own borders.
An American “ad campaign” could include the videos played during inauguration week. They were inspiring, spoke to all Americans, and could prove to be a unifying public service.
For our part, we can choose, as Madeleine Dean did, to resist the seduction of political propaganda and instead insist that our leaders approach legislating and each other as partners, not as foes.
It seems that in nations where no political solution is found, remaining options are either warfare or partitioning. We can do neither here.
We can, however, take to heart the lessons from Colombia. Each American, too, was a mother’s child before we became enemies. It’s time for us all to come back home.
Lou Harned is a former Capitol Hill staffer and a freelance journalist who has worked as a business magazine associate editor and published pieces on adoption, border detention and immigration.