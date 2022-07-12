Lowell Rauch: Sixty bullets. An unarmed man. Unjustifiable.

The silence is horrific, and it is tragic.

Where are our philosophers, our ethicists and our writers? Our clergy, our senators and our poets?

I can’t hear you because of all the noise you aren’t making but should be.

Our nation is divided into four groups of people: the ignorant, the apathetic, the justifiers, who attempt to defend these events, and the humanitarians, who know there is no justification.

This isn’t like other issues that have divided us — not like Vietnam, abortion, the economy or equal rights. As important as they all are, most of these issues can be addressed at the polls. But what is in our hearts and minds can’t be changed with the casting of ballots.

It is inconceivable to me how anyone can accept a person being shot 60 times by policemen under the circumstances, as was reported in the case of 27-year-old Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio. He was a young man whose fiancée had died in May. He had no criminal record and in his car were a wedding ring and a gun he had left behind.

I can accept the silence from the ignorant because they know no better and do the least harm. Those who justify this assault on humanity will make a blaring noise, but the worst offenders are the apathetic, who know better but are too lazy or uncaring to express any noise at any level.

Finally, there are people, like me, who know there is no justification and hope to break the silence.

As the moral philosopher, Peter Singer, has told us: “If it is in our power to prevent something bad from happening, without sacrificing anything of comparable importance, we ought, morally, to do it.”