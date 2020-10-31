Luke Bierman: Reforming the court? Let’s consider a 'cooling off' period

Well, here we go again.
The country now suffers from the partisan consequences of another vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. There was another scrum over the nomination, another litany of proposals to change aspects of the court, and another recitation of examples where previous nominations and reforms did not turn out as planned.
By now, after generations of these controversies, we might have learned that the Supreme Court, the least dangerous branch conceived and structured by design to be different from Congress and president, should not be considered so similarly to how we have come to treat those partisan actors. Indeed, the Supreme Court might well come to break your heart.
Democrats are now being encouraged to “pack the court” when they next take power. While congressional legislation changing the number of justices was common practice during the first decades of the Republic, more than 150 years have passed since we settled on nine as the appropriate size despite repeated attempts to add or subtract, FDR’s effort during the 1930s perhaps the most well-known failure to do so.
There also is no shortage of examples of justices disappointing the president who nominated them. President Eisenhower famously is reported to have characterized his appointments of Chief Justice Warren and Justice Brennan as his two biggest mistakes. Opinions written by Justice Holmes prompted President Roosevelt to liken his nominee’s spine as weaker than a banana.
And, of course, the Supreme Court’s institutional role as the bulwark against tyranny of the majority provides additional examples of presidential disappointment. President Nixon’s future took a decided turn when the Supreme Court required the Watergate tapes to be turned over.
These historical examples reflect most concretely that the Supreme Court is mindful of its place in the give-and-take that historically characterizes governance under the U.S. Constitution.
It is precisely this role of backstop that has contributed to the court’s historic and consistent support from the American public. Just as FDR’s effort was rebuffed with public opinion decidedly against the court’s proposed expansion, the status quo of nine as the “right” number of justices reflects the traditional strong public support given our high court, especially in comparison to the legislature and executive.
It therefore behooves us to agree that regular donnybrooks over not just the identity of a nominee, but the appropriate process and timing for nomination and confirmation, denigrate the court’s legitimacy. That is why a strong case for change is made by those who would regularize the appointment cycle with limits on selection and tenure. By routinizing the selection process with set times and terms certain for appointments, as the argument goes, partisan battles are diminished by a large dose of predictability.
Of course, in this highly partisan and closely divided moment, adoption of any change, no matter how warranted or beneficial, seems unlikely. Yet proposals of this ilk merit assessment. Any proposal that might fly in the face of tradition, whether enshrined in founding documents as with life tenure or in public perceptions, as with the number of justices, should be subject to serious scrutiny. What is necessary for measured thought, then, is a “cooling off” period when facts and fictions can be separated.
This period for reflection can be accomplished by setting any change to be effective a decade into the future. In this way, partisans can lay down their swords and shields without full surrender because the identity of those in governance in the future is unknown. They can withdraw to the safety of study in an effort to identify the best approach for the long term.
If the approach to be adopted 10 years hence turns out to be less than it appears, adjustment or repeal can be undertaken. If the approach adopted remains preferable, then no further action is required. Ground need not be given by a few for advantage to inure to the many.
By agreeing to think long term with informed reflection, we can honor our county’s fundamental goal “to form a more perfect union,” which clearly implicates our shared responsibility to guide constant and continual renewal of the American experiment in self-government.
Let us commit to improve our Republic for historical periods and not just for our moment. Let us endeavor to improve the processes and designs that animate our Supreme Court as it fulfills its destiny to provide equal justice under law and not break our hearts.
Luke Bierman is dean and professor of law at Elon University School of Law in North Carolina.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!