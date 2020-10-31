Luke Bierman: Reforming the court? Let’s consider a 'cooling off' period

Well, here we go again.

The country now suffers from the partisan consequences of another vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. There was another scrum over the nomination, another litany of proposals to change aspects of the court, and another recitation of examples where previous nominations and reforms did not turn out as planned.

By now, after generations of these controversies, we might have learned that the Supreme Court, the least dangerous branch conceived and structured by design to be different from Congress and president, should not be considered so similarly to how we have come to treat those partisan actors. Indeed, the Supreme Court might well come to break your heart.

Democrats are now being encouraged to “pack the court” when they next take power. While congressional legislation changing the number of justices was common practice during the first decades of the Republic, more than 150 years have passed since we settled on nine as the appropriate size despite repeated attempts to add or subtract, FDR’s effort during the 1930s perhaps the most well-known failure to do so.