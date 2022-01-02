Lynn Schmidt: Liz Cheney firmly defends democracy

The increase in toxic partisanship, tribalism and self-interest is wreaking havoc on America’s faith and trust in our democracy. Gallup has been tracking American’s trust in the government for decades. According to polling data published in September, Americans’ trust and confidence in various aspects of the government remain low or have dropped lower when compared with the historical average for each.

According to Gallup, trust is low, “particularly among Republicans, who register some record lows with their party out of power in Washington. Independents’ trust is also notably weak, and any increases in Democrats’ trust appear to be tied to their party’s control of the White House and Congress.”

Only 37% of Americans trust the legislative branch. As a group, Republicans’ trust in the legislative branch dropped 11 points to 22%. This lack of trust, especially with the legislative branch — designed by the founders to be the most powerful branch of the government — constitutes a crisis. One that we should not continue to ignore.

One way to increase trust in government is to highlight those elected officials who work to earn that trust and reward them with our votes. That trust can be earned by telling Americans the truth and rejecting the lies. It is Cheney’s dedication to the rule of law and her oath to uphold the Constitution that propels her work on the Jan. 6 select committee. She has shown remarkable courage in standing up to her political party, whose members all but exiled her to a political island. Cheney is almost single-handedly attempting to save our democracy.

Lynn Schmidt is a columnist and editorial board member of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.