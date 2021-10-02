LZ Granderson: Candidate courting Trump has told Michigan voters all they need to know

You may recall that after the FBI revealed a plot to kidnap Whitmer, Trump not only egged on chants of “Lock her up” at a Michigan rally but added, “Lock them all up.” Nothing says integrity like (again) expressing a desire to imprison political opponents.

Finally, after the election, we saw Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Though that lawlessness would seem to make a Trump endorsement unappealing for someone who spent his life in law enforcement, it’s the fact that 93% of Black Michigan voters rejected Trump that makes me wonder about Craig’s strategy.

Why would a Black man go out of his way to turn off Black voters by seeking the approval of someone known for indulging white supremacists? I get that Trump is a popular figure whose endorsement may help Craig win. But at what cost? After all, there are other Republicans he could reach out to for support.

But then again, Craig is the man who denied widespread racism in the Los Angeles Police Department, despite complaints from fellow Black officers, the Rodney King video and a ruling from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing that found the LAPD systematically prevented Black candidates from being promoted.