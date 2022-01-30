LZ Granderson: Republicans keep trying to erase history

Hypocrisy has been a hallmark of American government ever since the founders branded a nation full of enslaved people as the “land of the free.” DeSantis is so committed to revisionist history for political gain that he stood in front of a room of Cuban American activists and called Cuba’s communism the “original cancer” of the Western Hemisphere — you know, as opposed to colonization, genocide or the transatlantic slave trade.

Perhaps backers of the “don’t say gay” bill believe that if you stop teachers from talking about LGBTQ people, then eventually the public won’t remember events like the Pulse shooting. That’s how the race massacres in Tulsa and Wilmington were swept under the rug until the murder of George Floyd.

After all, the attempt to erase Alan Turing worked for decades, as gay people continued to be marginalized and persecuted in the U.K. even though one of their own had thwarted the Nazis and laid the foundation for modern life.

Therein lies the danger in efforts like “don’t say gay” and the Republicans’ nationwide war on critical race theory, which examines how policies such as redlining perpetuate systemic racism.