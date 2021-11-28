Madeline Steiner: Joe Exotic channels the spirit of America’s 19th-century tiger kings

Despite continued demands from Baker, Bailey didn’t budge, and in the last letter of their exchange, an exasperated Baker folded — but not before writing in a delightfully passive-aggressive, 19th-century manner that “I agree to accept the exchange of lions notwithstanding the fact that you have endeavored to force it upon me without my consent.”

Education, entertainment or exploitation?

The circus’s relationship with the Smithsonian hints at another parallel between 19th-century circuses and today’s wildlife exhibitions: Both attempt to blur the line between entertainment and education.

By claiming that they are not mere entertainment, but opportunities for enlightenment, animal exhibitors then and now have sought to legitimize their business and distance themselves from allegations of animal abuse.

Joe Exotic, “Doc” Antle and Carole Baskin all claim in “Tiger King” that their work is truly about educating the public about endangered species — that, deep down, their primary motivation is to promote conservation efforts. They all attempt, with varying success, to use the veneer of education to distance themselves from stereotypes that their roadside zoos are seedy and rife with abuse.