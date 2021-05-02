Madison A. Fields: 'I do not accept this portrait' at Elon Law

My colleagues and I worked collaboratively with several members of Elon’s administration, faculty and staff to implement each of the seven action items — many of which were accomplished. The removal of Melvin’s portrait was obviously our sticking point. Today, its removal means something different, something more to me than it had when I initially advocated on behalf of my colleagues, many of them North Carolina natives.

I have expressed multiple times in interviews that Melvin’s words and actions (or inactions) surrounding the Greensboro Massacre perpetuate the erasure of Black history. I stand by this, but the consequences of this erasure extend beyond the walls of Elon Law. Melvin’s words and actions of those in his employ speak to the disregard for human life since marchers were not warned, despite city personnel’s “extensive foreknowledge of the racist, violent attack planned against the marchers by members of the Ku Klux Klan and the American Nazi Party with the assistance of a paid Greensboro Police Department informant … .” (apology issued by Greensboro’s City Council in 2020); it speaks to the dehumanization of marginalized groups with how these victims and anti-Klan protesters were vilified (the film documentaries “Greensboro’s Child” by Andy Coon and “Greensboro: Closer to the Truth” by Adam Zucker); and the efforts to cover it up speak to the perpetual erasure of Black American history that allows for it to repeat itself (Coon and Zucker films).