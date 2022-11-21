Maggie Triplette: Greensboro can and should increase its housing investment

When government receives a once-in-a-lifetime windfall, it should spend it on once-in-a-lifetime opportunities or needs.

That is the situation in which Greensboro city government finds itself now, having received more than $59 million in federal funds as part of the COVID-related American Rescue Plan (ARP). A little less than half that money already has been allocated by the City Council, and $31.9 million remains available.

I am a member of the Housing Working Group at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. We are joining with other churches (6,000 members) to create an affordable housing coalition. This coalition will advocate for public policies that advance the construction, renovation and accessibility of affordable and low-income housing.

The need to focus on low-cost housing is critical, immediate and obvious.

Greensboro is 4,000 units short of having the kind of rental housing needed by families earning $30,000 or less a year. Nearly half the households in that income range include children.

The city manager has given the City Council a proposal for allocating the remaining $31.9 million of ARP money that includes about $3.8 million for housing. Among those recommendations are $1.5 million for Habitat for Humanity to build 50 homes and $800,000 for Community Housing Solutions to improve 100 homes so elderly and disabled homeowners can continue to live in them.

That’s great! We just think it’s not enough and that higher priority should be given to the various ways the city has to advance affordable housing.

Without nitpicking individual proposals — other than, perhaps, the $2.6 million recommended for the council members and mayor to distribute to nonprofits at their individual discretion — we think at least $5 million easily could be added to the $1 million the manager has recommended for the city’s affordable housing plan.

Housing is considered to be “affordable” if it takes up no more than 30% of a family’s budget. Families who must spend more than 30% are considered to be “cost-burdened.” According to the North Carolina Housing Coalition, in 2021 31% of Guilford County families fell into the latter category — 46% of renters and one-fifth of homeowners.

The Triad has some exciting new industries in the works; good jobs are coming into the region. That’s wonderful news, of course. However, the workers and their families who follow those jobs here will need appropriate housing.

While the region is going to desperately need new housing for those at all income levels, pressure at the top of the market works its way down to squeeze renters and homebuyers at the bottom. In a tight market, the cost of housing for everyone goes up. And, as interest rates continue to rise, the costs of mortgages and construction loans follow along.

It all adds up to making this a very challenging time for people who are trying to find or keep decent housing they can afford.

It’s not that the City Council members or staff aren’t aware of this. The council recently allocated $5 million to the newly created Greensboro Housing Fund, a $32.5 million fund the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is raising to help developers build affordable housing. We applaud that. But we think it’s just a piece of the solution. More can and should be done.

One doesn’t have to be a part of any faith tradition to care about this issue. We just happen to come at it guided by the biblical teaching of caring for our neighbors, especially those least able to care for themselves. We understand that the city has a wide range of demands on even a large pot of money. But when allocating this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, we hope the council members — and the public they respond to — will prioritize our children and families.