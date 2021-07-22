Marc A. Thiessen: BLM supports exploitation of Cuban workers

What happens to the rest of the money? The regime pockets the difference. As the Economist explains about Cuban workers, “The agency and the government take 95% of their wages.”

That’s not all. The regime also engages in human trafficking of Cuban workers, forcibly sending tens of thousands of health workers on medical missions abroad and seizing approximately 70% to 90% of the money they earn. According to the State Department’s 2020 human rights report on Cuba, medical workers “described how they were forced to join the program and were prevented from leaving it, despite being overworked and not earning enough to support their families.”

This theft of wages, at home and abroad, constitutes modern-day slavery. Most Cubans have no choice in where they work, for whom they work or how much they are paid. Those who work for foreign corporations see their hard-earned wages taken from them by their Cuban communist masters without recourse or remorse. Some foreign investors, out of guilt, provide Cuban workers with gratuities under the table. Hotel workers get some tips in hard currency. But they are effectively slaves of the Cuban state, who are being trafficked out to unscrupulous foreign businesses that are willing to go along with this system of human exploitation.

When the Black Lives Matter organization demands that the United States lift the embargo, it is arguing that America should go along with it as well. BLM is effectively advocating the use of slave labor — including Afro-Cuban slave labor — by U.S. corporations. That’s an odd stance for an organization that claims it wants America to account for the slavery in its past.

Follow Marc A. Thiessen on Twitter, @marcthiessen.