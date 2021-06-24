Marc A. Thiessen: Democrats will keep growing government

This is why so many Democrats have no interest in reaching across the aisle today. They understand they don’t have a mandate for socialism — voters elected a 50-50 Senate and the narrowest House majority in decades. But they also know that if they create new programs and entitlements such as free higher education, government-funded child care, universal pre-K and paid family leave, they will never be repealed. If Democrats lower the age at which Americans can receive Medicare, Republicans will never raise it. If they create a “public option” for health care, it will be irreversible. So, they want to enact as much as they can, as quickly as they can, while they still hold the reins of power. And if doing so costs them power, so be it.

Make no mistake, Democrats don’t want to lose power. That is why they are so frustrated with Sens. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who are blocking their efforts to get rid of the legislative filibuster. The filibuster not only stands in the way of their most radical agenda items, it also prevents them from building a firewall against the inevitable conservative backlash. With the filibuster in place, Democrats can’t create two safe Democratic Senate seats by making D.C. a state, or pass a partisan election law that will make it harder for Republicans to win back power.