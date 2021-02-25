Marc Thiessen: De Blasio loses a hockey fight

WASHINGTON — Bill de Blasio just learned the hard way: Don't pick fights with hockey players.

The New York mayor got his sweater pulled over his head and a few of his proverbial teeth knocked out this weekend after the city's hockey community came pouring over the boards to stop him from shutting down two ice rinks in Central Park in a pathetic attempt to punish Donald Trump.

The Trump Organization has run the park's open-air rinks since the 1980s, and its contract with the city is up in April. But de Blasio was not willing to simply let the contract expire; he wanted to take credit for ejecting Trump from the rinks. So, he decided to terminate the Trump Organization's contract early.

"Trump has been impeached from operating the ice rink," a de Blasio spokesman boasted. The New York Times cheered the mayor on, writing that de Blasio's decision was "another blow to Mr. Trump's prestige in New York, and hammered home the depths to which the president — once viewed as a mischievous real estate celebrity — has become a political and social pariah in his hometown."