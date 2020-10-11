Marcia Foutch and Christine Hoepfner: City should resolve Marcus Smith case. Here's how.

On Sept. 8, 2018, Marcus Deon Smith approached police officers as he wandered, in a state of panic and confusion, into and out of traffic on Church Street in downtown Greensboro. In obvious distress, Smith asked for help. He was told he would be taken to the hospital and voluntarily got into a police patrol car.

After a short time, Smith became agitated and tried to get out of the vehicle. When he was allowed out of the car several officers took him to the pavement face down, handcuffed him and proceeded to restrain his hands and feet with a device called a RIPP Hobble, while Smith was in the prone position, commonly called hogtying. While he was restrained Smith stopped breathing. He later was declared dead at Cone Hospital. The North Carolina Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

The Greensboro Police Department published a news release about the incident, falsely stating that a “suicidal subject … became combative and collapsed.”