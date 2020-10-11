Marcia Foutch and Christine Hoepfner: City should resolve Marcus Smith case. Here's how.

On Sept. 8, 2018, Marcus Deon Smith approached police officers as he wandered, in a state of panic and confusion, into and out of traffic on Church Street in downtown Greensboro. In obvious distress, Smith asked for help. He was told he would be taken to the hospital and voluntarily got into a police patrol car.
After a short time, Smith became agitated and tried to get out of the vehicle. When he was allowed out of the car several officers took him to the pavement face down, handcuffed him and proceeded to restrain his hands and feet with a device called a RIPP Hobble, while Smith was in the prone position, commonly called hogtying. While he was restrained Smith stopped breathing. He later was declared dead at Cone Hospital. The North Carolina Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.
The Greensboro Police Department published a news release about the incident, falsely stating that a “suicidal subject … became combative and collapsed.”
Smith’s family did not know he had been restrained by his hands and feet until they watched the police body-camera videos of his death. The officers who hog-tied Smith were cleared by the Greensboro police chief before the State Bureau of Investigation finished its inquiry. The Smith family and local organizations have demanded answers from the City Council throughout 2018, 2019 and into 2020 without success. Smith’s parents, George and Mary Smith, filed a legal complaint against the city of Greensboro, Guilford County, all eight Greensboro police officers who were involved in the incident and two Guilford EMS paramedics.
On Sept. 1, to mark the two-year anniversary of Smith’s homicide, the Greensboro Justice Coalition asked Greensboro City Council to meet seven demands addressing the homicide that Smith’s family and/or community members have made over the past two years. Of those seven demands, the council voted against written consent for police searches on Sept. 15. The council also previously voted to fund in conjunction with the police but not as an alternative to police being first responders in mental health crisis situations. The other demands have not been addressed at all. Here are the actions we requested:
1. Settle the Smith family lawsuit fairly and stop spending $300 an hour on defense lawyers, which only prolongs the process and costs taxpayers more and more money.
2. Apologize verbally and in writing to the Smith family and the community for the police cover-up of the homicide, which has been aided and abetted by this City Council.
3. Release, to the public, all of the personnel and disciplinary records created as a result of all internal disciplinary investigations into the eight GPD officers present when Marcus Smith was hog-tied. If those records are considered confidential personnel records, then we demand that the City Council release them under the legal exception that release of these records is essential to maintaining public confidence in the level and quality of police services.
4. Ensure that serious and swift consequences are meted out to those police officers who hog-tied Smith and officers who stood by and offered no resistance to the hog-tying and no aid to Smith while he was in their custody.
5. Institute an ordinance that bans hog-tying and limits the excessive use of force.
6. Invest in mental health workers as an alternative in crisis situations to intervention by the police.
7. Adopt the policy as written by the Greensboro Justice Coalition that requires the police to get signed permission before conducting a search without a warrant.
The Greensboro Justice Coalition asked for a public response to these demands by Sept. 8, two years to the day that Marcus Smith died.
To date, we have received no response from the City Council. We continue to press, and urge the community to contact the council and Mayor Vaughan to address these demands. Justice delayed is justice denied.
Marcia Foutch is a retired teacher who works with the Greensboro Historical Teaching Alliance and the Greensboro Justice Coalition. Christine Hoepfner, a retired archaeologist, moved to Greensboro in January and also works with the Greensboro Justice Coalition.
