Marcia Foutch, Christine Hoepfner and Paulette Montgomery: Trailer park fills an important need

Gwen Frisbie-Fulton’s column (“Hope for Hiatt” Nov. 14), stating her expectations of the city in the sale of Jamison Mobile Home Park, overlooks what may account for the City Council’s unresponsiveness to residents’ pleas. Their reluctance to even state support for the Hiatt Street residents bespeaks the city’s history of commitment to gentrification without regard to its fallout.
In 2010, rezoning was unanimously approved for land adjoining the trailer park. Kotis Properties Inc. intends to build about 170 units with a fitness center, community room and pool in Rolane Mill. If the trailers remain, they’ll be visible from this ritzy rehab.
On May 17, city staff prepared the trailer park’s zoning report, listing Rolane Mill as an “adjoining property,” citing details from “City Plans” and “Map Policies.”
The “Lindley Park Neighborhood Plan” says Rolane Mill “should be preserved and renovated along with the adjoining properties to enhance the overall block.”
This suggests the trailer park’s days were numbered, given its location beside the upcoming upscale mill renovation. The plan calls for an “environment where people can enjoy a wide range of fulfilling experiences in one place.” We know from their testimony before the council that’s what the people living in the trailer park are already doing. Doesn’t that fit the plan?
This plan also spells out an aim for housing policy: “Maintain and Preserve the Quality of Existing Housing Stock.” Saving the trailer park would surely accomplish this as far as preserving affordable housing stock — much-needed here.
The “Urban Central” map policy specifies that “Front doors and porches build community and neighborhood vitality and encourage neighbor interaction.” Again, residents’ testimony before the City Council meeting — together with their fundraiser for purchasing the land under their homes — show that “community and neighborhood vitality,” as well as “neighbor interaction” are thriving within the trailer park.
We support the United Neighbors of Hiatt Street Mobile Home Association. And we are troubled that the City Council won’t support and advocate for their co-existence with the renovated mill. By doing so the council could stand for more than preserving architectural history and enhanced real estate values. It also could preserve truly affordable housing and keep neighbors in their homes.
The writers live in Greensboro.