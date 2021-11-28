Marcia Foutch, Christine Hoepfner and Paulette Montgomery: Trailer park fills an important need

Gwen Frisbie-Fulton’s column (“Hope for Hiatt” Nov. 14), stating her expectations of the city in the sale of Jamison Mobile Home Park, overlooks what may account for the City Council’s unresponsiveness to residents’ pleas. Their reluctance to even state support for the Hiatt Street residents bespeaks the city’s history of commitment to gentrification without regard to its fallout.

In 2010, rezoning was unanimously approved for land adjoining the trailer park. Kotis Properties Inc. intends to build about 170 units with a fitness center, community room and pool in Rolane Mill. If the trailers remain, they’ll be visible from this ritzy rehab.

On May 17, city staff prepared the trailer park’s zoning report, listing Rolane Mill as an “adjoining property,” citing details from “City Plans” and “Map Policies.”

The “Lindley Park Neighborhood Plan” says Rolane Mill “should be preserved and renovated along with the adjoining properties to enhance the overall block.”