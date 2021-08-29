Maria Gonzalez and Maria Hanlin: David Fraccaro leaves many successes in his wake

After a decade as executive director of FaithAction International House, the Rev. David Fraccaro will be moving to Chicago at the end of this month. What an incredible difference he has made in our community. He will be greatly missed.
Under David’s outstanding and innovative leadership, FaithAction has played a vital role in welcoming immigrants and refugees and assisting them in their efforts to assimilate into the community. FaithAction also educates Greensboro’s residents and organizations on how to engage with these newcomers.
In the last year alone, FaithAction provided life-changing services to more than 2,000 immigrants and refugee families from 60-plus nations, including direct help with food, housing, health care, ID cards and more than $100,000 in emergency COVID relief. In addition, the organization provided virtual training to at least 35 city departments, health and social service agencies, and schools across North Carolina.
The success of this organization is directly attributable to the years of effort that David dedicated to developing and building excellent programs, increasing awareness of the importance of reaching out to the immigrant community and “Turning strangers into neighbors,” as the organization’s mission states. Under his leadership, FaithAction led annual Downtown Unity walks and festivals, Multicultural Thanksgivings and Stranger to Neighbor events. In addition, David assisted with the co-authoring of N.C. driver’s license reform legislation and hosted news conferences calling for federal immigration reform.
His efforts have led to tremendous recognition for the organization including the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium Nonprofit of the Year Award, the Greensboro Police Department Chief’s Award, Diamante Non-Latin Person Most Supportive of the Latino Community Award, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Gamechanger Award, the Lilly Endowment Inc. Thriving Congregations Grant Award and the Duke Divinity School Traditional Innovation Award.
At its most recent meeting the Greensboro City Council passed a resolution honoring the life-changing impact that David has made in our community.
Countless lives have been impacted by David Fraccaro over his 10 years with FaithAction. He will be remembered for years to come for his extraordinary, selfless contributions to our community.
Godspeed to him on the next part of his journey.
Colombia native Maria Gonzalez is the CEO of ClubFitness Greensboro and a former board chair of FaithAction International. The Rev. Maria Hanlin is a pastoral care pastor at First Presbyterian Church and a retired CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro.
Also signing this column: City Council Member Marikay Abuzuaiter; Chi Nguyen, a refugee from Vietnam and former member of the Board at FaithAction; Beth Sanders, a registered nurse and longstanding FaithAction board member; and Katherine Weaver, a member of the Weaver Foundation Board of Directors.