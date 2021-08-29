Maria Gonzalez and Maria Hanlin: David Fraccaro leaves many successes in his wake

His efforts have led to tremendous recognition for the organization including the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium Nonprofit of the Year Award, the Greensboro Police Department Chief’s Award, Diamante Non-Latin Person Most Supportive of the Latino Community Award, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Gamechanger Award, the Lilly Endowment Inc. Thriving Congregations Grant Award and the Duke Divinity School Traditional Innovation Award.

At its most recent meeting the Greensboro City Council passed a resolution honoring the life-changing impact that David has made in our community.

Countless lives have been impacted by David Fraccaro over his 10 years with FaithAction. He will be remembered for years to come for his extraordinary, selfless contributions to our community.

Godspeed to him on the next part of his journey.

Colombia native Maria Gonzalez is the CEO of ClubFitness Greensboro and a former board chair of FaithAction International. The Rev. Maria Hanlin is a pastoral care pastor at First Presbyterian Church and a retired CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro.

Also signing this column: City Council Member Marikay Abuzuaiter; Chi Nguyen, a refugee from Vietnam and former member of the Board at FaithAction; Beth Sanders, a registered nurse and longstanding FaithAction board member; and Katherine Weaver, a member of the Weaver Foundation Board of Directors.