Maria Hanlin: What does 'pro-life' mean?

It is a conundrum to me. I am perplexed how a person can be pro-life for the unborn and not be pro-life for the living.
I am mystified how a person can demand protection for a child still in the womb and yet deny protections once they enter the world.
I am baffled how people can be against abortion, and not also be against the death penalty, against poverty, against disparities in education and against immigrant children separated from parents and kept in cages.
Should pro-life not also include pro-elderly in a pandemic, pro-health care for every baby, pro-child care for essential workers who make the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour? (Could you afford child care on that amount?)
I am puzzled by people who consider themselves 100% pro-life but do not seem to share that same passion for a child’s life once born.
Why do we care more about the baby in a woman’s body than the baby in a mother’s arms?
Even worse, why do some states choose to prohibit abortion even in the case of rape or incest? Why do thousands of rape kits go untested? Why is the male rapist allowed to procreate at the expense of the suffering of the victim?
Is that not more about the control of a woman’s body than care for the unborn baby? And why should majority male lawmakers play a major role in deciding these questions when the impacts are borne by women?
In 2019, the state where I was born passed a law that would make all abortions illegal, even for victims of rape or incest. (The law has not yet been implemented due to pending legal challenges.) That same state ranks 50th in public education, 49th in infant mortality rates, and 46th in child poverty. Is that pro-life? Or just pro-birth? What is the point of investing in birth if we are not also investing in life?
I am pro-life. I am also pro-choice. The few women I have counseled who chose abortion (often because they were victims of sexual abuse by male family members) did so with grief and mourning, heart-wrenching pain and moral struggle. I know of no woman who is “pro” abortion, though abortion might become a gut-wrenching choice based on the circumstances.
No political party is “pro”-abortion. Being pro-choice is not the same as being pro-abortion. Being pro-choice simply means recognizing that there are deeply personal factors that must be taken into account in making such a decision. I trust the woman’s right to make decisions over her own body much more than I trust such decisions to the state, given that, too often, the state doesn’t share the same level of concern in the child after birth.
In the coming election, do you want a candidate who focuses primarily on the unborn or a candidate who cares for every baby born, every child, every adult, every person?
Which political party is really pro-life? It’s a conundrum.
Maria Hanlin is retired CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro.
