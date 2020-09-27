Maria Hanlin: What does 'pro-life' mean?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is a conundrum to me. I am perplexed how a person can be pro-life for the unborn and not be pro-life for the living.

I am mystified how a person can demand protection for a child still in the womb and yet deny protections once they enter the world.

I am baffled how people can be against abortion, and not also be against the death penalty, against poverty, against disparities in education and against immigrant children separated from parents and kept in cages.

Should pro-life not also include pro-elderly in a pandemic, pro-health care for every baby, pro-child care for essential workers who make the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour? (Could you afford child care on that amount?)

I am puzzled by people who consider themselves 100% pro-life but do not seem to share that same passion for a child’s life once born.

Why do we care more about the baby in a woman’s body than the baby in a mother’s arms?

Even worse, why do some states choose to prohibit abortion even in the case of rape or incest? Why do thousands of rape kits go untested? Why is the male rapist allowed to procreate at the expense of the suffering of the victim?