Marian Lewin and Melvin Montford: N.C. counties should defy the 'Big Lie,' protect voters

Fortunately, last month a federal magistrate judge agreed with the League of Women Voters of North Carolina (LWVNC) and North Carolina A. Philip Randolph Institute (NCAPRI), which intervened to protect voters in these counties, and recommended a full dismissal of all of Judicial Watch’s claims.

The court found that Judicial Watch “seems to exist for the sole purpose of litigating matters such as this in courts across the country,” and that Judicial Watch’s claims were based on unreliable data and faulty analysis.

This ruling should be a cautionary tale to any county considering a settlement on these meritless claims.

Accurate voter rolls are an essential part of North Carolina’s election security, and the state already has processes in place to remove ineligible voters. In addition to periodically updating voter rolls to account for deaths, changes of address and ineligibility due to felony convictions, North Carolina has also removed more than 570,000 names in 2019 and almost 400,000 more earlier this year as part of its biennial list maintenance process. As these dramatic numbers show, North Carolina already applies a heavy hand in updating its voter rolls.