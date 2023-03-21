North Carolina has passed Medicaid expansion! On behalf of Cone Health — and most importantly — on behalf of the 600,000 people expected to benefit from Medicaid expansion in our state — thank you.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, expanding Medicaid will:

• Save lives: There are 12 fewer deaths per 100,000 people in states that expanded Medicaid versus those in states that haven’t.

• Increase access to behavioral health services: Fifty-five percent of people needing these services in North Carolina don’t get them because of costs.

• Create a healthier workforce: Many small businesses can’t afford to insure employees. Medicaid expansion closes that gap.

• Help rural health care: More people in rural areas will seek care encouraging providers to stay in those areas and hospitals to remain solvent.

In short, expanding Medicaid means we will see more people in doctor’s offices and fewer in emergency departments. We will see more health screenings and fewer diseases needing advanced care. We will see healthier communities.

I think it is important to note that the state isn’t paying anything to expand Medicaid. Hospitals are. Medicaid expansion requires the state to pay 10% of the cost. However, the new law includes a provision for placing a special tax on hospitals so they can kick in the required 10% instead of the state. I will happily sign that check to usher in a terrific investment in a healthier future for us all.

Since its founding 70 years ago, Moses Cone Hospital (the precursor to Cone Health) has been our area’s largest safety net. In 2021 alone, we provided $407 million in care to people in our area (calculated at cost) for which we didn’t get paid. Many of those people — our friends, neighbors and others we encounter every day — will now be covered by Medicaid.

The past three years have been extremely challenging for health care. We continue to face labor shortages brought on by the pandemic and inflation has driven up our costs, just as they have yours. For health care in North Carolina, expansion couldn’t come at a better time.

Today, if you start at Moses Cone Hospital and drive 5 miles up North Elm Street, you’ll find yourself in a neighborhood where the life expectancy is 85 years. Now travel 5 miles south from Moses Cone Hospital. You will be in a neighborhood where people, on average, live for only 70 years. Similar differences in life expectancy exist in Burlington and Reidsville.

Cone Health recently signed a partnership agreement with N.C. A&T State University to, among other things, study those gaps and create plans for closing them. But that’s not all Cone Health is doing. We are expanding and improving cardiovascular services in Burlington and Greensboro, bringing convenient surgery services to Kernersville and adding more advanced cancer care in Asheboro. Medicaid expansion dollars will help make sure those projects happen.

I thank Senate leader Phil Berger, House speaker Tim Moore and Gov. Roy Cooper for their leadership in expanding Medicaid. I also thank every one of you who called your representative, who signed a petition or who simply voiced support for helping more North Carolinians by expanding Medicaid.